Good News For HP: Amazon Will Make A Kindle App For The TouchPad

One of the only ways that HP’s new TouchPad tablet can survive is if key developers start making apps for it, the way they already do for Apple’s iPad, and are increasingly doing for Google’s Android.



So it’s good news for HP that Amazon is making a Kindle app for the TouchPad “this summer.”

This is not a surprise — Amazon has money, and pretty much makes an app for every platform — but it’s a good sign.

And it’s an opportunity for Amazon to gobble up the lion’s share of the TouchPad e-book market; it’s not like Apple is going to make an iBooks app for HP’s tablet.

Amazon’s “buy once, read everywhere” strategy has been a huge help for the Kindle.

Click here to read how Amazon saved the Kindle →

