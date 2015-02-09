9 tricks that will help you get way more out of your Kindle

Amazon released its first e-reader way back in 2007 and the device has come a long way since.
Although the Kindle concept is really simple — you just read a book on a screen — there are a few tips you might not be taking advantage of.
To create a collection:
- Select 'Create New Collection' from the Home screen menu.
- Enter a name for the collection.
- Select 'Save'
The Digital Reader has instructions for all the different Kindle generations. For the latest models, without front buttons, press two opposite corners of the screen simultaneously (like the upper left and lower right at the same time).
Want to peruse that website's long-read from piece on your Kindle? You can easily send articles from the web to your Kindle if you install Amazon's browser app.
Find out how to send documents from your email, desktop, or phone to your Kindle.
A bunch of public libraries will let you send books to your Kindle if you have the proper library card. Find out if yours does here.
If you have a newer Kindle, you can automatically make flashcards with any word you look up so you can make sure to remember them.
If you press and hold a word, then release it, you'll launch the Smart Lookup window where you can read its definition. The words you looked up will all get added to Vocabulary Builder, so you can quiz yourself with flashcards. (Learn more here.)
