Amazon's New Kindle Textbook Rentals Want To Kill Bookstores All Over Again

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, darwin.wins via Flickr

Today, Amazon announced a new Kindle textbook rental program that allows students to rent digital textbooks from the Kindle Store for super cheap.Textbooks can be rented for any amount of time between 30 and 360 days.



If you rent for 30 days (if you’re taking a mini-course or something of that sort), you can save up to 80% off the textbook list price by renting.

Remember: you don’t need a Kindle to read Kindle Books. You can still use the Kindle apps for iPhone or Android.

Anything you buy from the Kindle Store can be read on any smartphone, tablet, or computer as well. Once your textbook expires, notes you take on a Kindle or in a Kindle app are retained for your reference later on, which is a useful feature.

