Is The Kindle 4 Going To Be Called The Kindle Scribe?

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
Amazon purchased the domain “kindlescribe.com” this weekend, according to Fusible.To repeat the speculation from Fusible and other blogs, it’s possible the next Kindle reader will come with a stylus for taking notes. It’s also likely to include an E Ink touchscreen like the new Nook.
The Kindle is due for a refresh. Amazon slashed the refurbished Kindle price to $99 earlier this month, which is usually a hint that a new reader is coming.
