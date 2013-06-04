The People Who Make Your Kindle Screen Are Now Making Screens For These Sleek Smartwatches

Everybody seems to want in on the emerging smarwatch market.



Taiwanese display manufacturer E Ink — popular for its paper-like, no-glare “electronic ink” Kindle displays — has introduced a new 1.73 inch version aimed to be used in new wearables.

The first product to sport the smaller, 320-by-240 pixel screen is the recently announced Sonostar Smartwatch.

While E Ink will still be making displays for Amazon Kindles (with the possibility of a colorized E Ink display in the works), the market for e-readers has shifted in favour of traditional colour displays, which lack the paper-like appearance of E-Ink’s screens.

Smartwatches could benefit from E Ink displays, though, as they are far more visible in bright sunlight.

E Ink’s introduction of a smaller, watch-sized version of their displays shows that the company has recognised the shift away from electronic ink readers, and the manufacturer is clearly trying to stay relevant for future product lines.

