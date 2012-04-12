Kindle Sales Exploded Last Year

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Sales of Kindle devices took off last year, according to our estimates. The introduction of the Kindle Fire did not disrupt sales of the regular, cheaper e-readers as many predicted. In fact, consensus is that they outsold the tablets, their appeal amplified by rapidly falling prices.

As we discuss in a recent note, the Kindle ecosystem is performing exceptionally well right now. The devices themselves are just the bait for Amazon to draw consumers into its expansive media consumption and distribution ecosystem. As we argue, the Kindle’s content ecosystem has a strong network effect: The more devices in consumers hands, the stronger the platform, the more attractive the device, and so on and so forth.

Photo: news reports, company releases, BI Intelligence estimates

