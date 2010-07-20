Amazon Now Selling More Kindle Books Than Hardcover Books, Kindle Device Sales (Miraculously) Accelerating

Amazon wants the world to know that the Kindle is doing just fine, thank you very much.



Out of nowhere, it just put out a press release touting the success of the Kindle.

In the release, Amazon says, “Over the past month, for every 100 hardcover books Amazon.com has sold, it has sold 180 Kindle books,” and “Amazon sold more than 3x as many Kindle books in the first half of 2010 as in the first half of 2009.”

The stat on hardcover books is nice, but not really shocking. Only half the e-books we’ve bought have been available as hardcover books. We would assume many people are buying older books with the Kindle platform.

Bigger picture, Amazon is still very vague in its release on the Kindle. We don’t have any idea how many Kindles the company has actually sold.

See Also: Apple On The Cusp Of Crushing Amazon Kindle Platform

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.