Kindle Clobbering iBooks, Says Author

Photo: Associated Press

Amazon’s Kindle platform is blowing away iBooks says Joe Konrath, an author of thriller books on his blog.Konrath says he’s selling 200 eBooks daily for the Kindle versus 100 per month on the iPad for iBooks. Alex Wilhelm at the Next Web points out this means Kindle books are outselling iBooks 60 to 1 for Konrath. Konrath is just one data point, so you can’t draw broad conclusions.



But, this makes perfect sense. Between Amazon’s Kindle hardware, and software being sprayed across all platforms, it’s a no brainer that Kindle sales will be stronger than iBooks.

The question we have for publishers is: Was it worth getting in bed with Apple?

Remember when the iPad came out, most publishers decided to sign up with Apple because they could sell eBooks for higher prices. But, they make less money with Apple.

Amazon was still willing to pay the full price for hardcover books, then sell them for cheap to own the market. Publishers didn’t want books being sold for cheap, so they changed the terms, giving themselves a worse deal.

