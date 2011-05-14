The Ad-Supported Kindle Is Amazon's Best Seller

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon’s cheapest Kindle, the one supported by advertising and special offers, it its best-selling Kindle, if you can trust Amazon’s best-selling Kindles list.This tells us:



1) People don’t hate advertising as much as some Internet wonks think they do.

2) The $25 savings from the ad-supported edition matters to people.

3) Cheaper Kindles sell better than more expensive Kindles.

Obvious, perhaps. But interesting to see it in practice.

Expect Amazon to continue to lower the price of its Kindle e-readers, especially as it begins to figure out how much money it can make with the special offers and advertising.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a $99 Kindle with ads by the holidays.

Read: Why Amazon’s Ad-Supported Kindle Is The Future Of Gadgets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.