Sarah Palin's Publisher Sacrifices Kindle Readers

Sarah Palin will have a chance to be a bestseller this holiday season as her new book, “Going Rogue: An American Life,” gets its launch pushed up to Nov. 17, from next spring. But don’t plan to read it before Christmas on your Kindle — unless e-book piracy gets better, or Kindle owners stage a riot.

To boost lucrative hardcover sales, News Corp.-owned publisher HarperCollins is delaying the Kindle edition launch until Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. This is the first time Harper has done that, the News Corp.-owned Wall Street Journal reports:

Brian Murray, chief executive of HarperCollins Publishers, said it is too early to tell whether e-books are cannibalising hardcover sales or represent additional sales. “This is the first time we’re trying this, and we’ll see what we learn,” Mr. Murray said. “The publishing plan is focused on maximizing velocity of the hardcover before Christmas, at a time when hardcover sales in the industry are down 15%.”

Given News Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch’s outspoken criticism of the Kindle, it’s no surprise. Murdoch has remarked several times about Amazon’s unacceptable revenue sharing model for newspaper publishers. He can’t be thrilled to share his shrinking book profits with Amazon, either.

And anyway, this is just the most recent Kindle snub: Ted Kennedy’s memoir won’t be available on the Kindle, indefinitely.

