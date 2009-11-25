Kindle Opens The Door To Pirated E-Books With PDF Support

Amazon announced today two big upgrades to its 6 inch Kindle. The battery life is 85% longer and it has native PDF support.



While the native PDF support is supposed to help business users reading documents on their Kindles, it also opens the door to e-book piracy.

There are thousands of books online in PDF format that Kindle users will be able to download.

In the long run, Amazon will want to do what it can to curtail e-book piracy. For now though, this could drive a modest uptick in Kindle sales (as Amazon finally sees real competition).

So, a smart move for Amazon.

The battery life is now seven days with the wireless feature turned on.

