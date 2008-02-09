Publisher: Kindle Not Igniting E-Book Sales (AMZN)

We keep hearing that Amazon’s Kindle is a hit, and while we’re sceptical, we’ll play along. Since Amazon hasn’t released statistics on the gadget’s sales, we don’t have much choice.



That said, we wonder: If the Kindle is flying off the shelves, shouldn’t e-book sales be booming as well? We don’t have proof one way or another: The Kindle only went on sale in November, and we haven’t seen any e-book sales stats that include that time period.

We expect to know more soon: In March and April, publishers cut their semi-annual royalty checks to authors and agents, so we may be able to see signs of an uptick then. Until then, we’ve got one decidely anecdotal data point: Arthur Klebanoff, CEO of e-book publisher RosettaBooks, says that so far he’s seen “no evidence” that e-books formatted for the Kindle will generate more revenue for him than Sony Reader-compatible formats in 2008.

Klebanoff warns us not to make to much of this: When Sony’s Reader was released in November 2006, he said it took up to three or four quarters for Sony-formatted titles to eclipse those designed for Palm, which had previously held the lead. Fair enough. But at least it gives us a tiny bit of perspective on Kindle sales.

Do you have more information to share? We’d love to hear it: Leave us a comment below or drop us a note at [email protected]

See also: Amazon’s Amazing Kindle Sales: Really?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.