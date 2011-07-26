This Is Amazon's New Way Around Apple's App Store Subscription Rules

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Amazon just updated its Kindle App for iPhone and iPad to include magazine and newspaper content from more than 100 publications like National Geographic, The Economist, The New Yorker, and The New York Times.Due to Apple’s recent in-app “store button” lockdown, Amazon was forced to remove the “Kindle Store” button from the app.



Now, you’ll need to navigate to the Kindle Store manually from your computer’s web browser or Safari for your iPhone or iPad.

If you sign up for a subscription, new content comes in under the “Archived Items” folder in the Kindle app.

It’s a sneaky way around Apple’s subscription rules, because while the content doesn’t download automatically (like it will with Apple’s “Newsstand” app coming in iOS 5), the magazine and newspaper titles get beamed down so you can pick which ones you want to download.

All the while, Amazon avoids Apple’s 30% cut for new purchased content.

