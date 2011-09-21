Now You Can Check Out Kindle Books From Your Local Library -- For Free!

Photo: Clark & Kim Kays via Flickr

Amazon announced today that 11,000 libraries will begin lending Kindle books.To see if your local library is part of the program, head to its website to see if its available. You can then use your library card to check out a book and have it delivered wirelessly via Amazon’s WhisperSync network.



It’s just like purchasing a book from Amazon, but, you know, free.

You also get all the advantages of a Kindle book: annotations, real page numbers, bookmarks, highlighting, etc.

Checking out Kindle books works on every device, not just Kindle readers. If you have the Kindle app for iPhone, Android, iPad, etc., you can still check out books using those devices.

One caveat: Just like checking out a physical book, each library only has a limited number of each Kindle title it can lend at a time. You’ll be able to see how many are available on your local branch’s website.

We’re going to try it out soon and show you how it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.