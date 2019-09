Photo: Gunnar Þór Hafdal via flickr

We’re still on the fence about these new keyboard-free Kindles.But good news! The old “Keyboard Kindle” is still up for sale. And as Gizmodo points out, you can get it for just $99.



If you still want to be able to type out your notes, buy now before they’re replaced with the new family of Kindles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.