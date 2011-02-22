Amazon Whacks The iPad Again In New Kindle Commercial

A new Amazon Kindle commercial is making the rounds, this one also poking fun at Apple’s iPad. Amazon (rightly) points out that the Kindle doesn’t have glare (like the iPad does) and is very light.



That’s not to say the Kindle is a complete iPad replacement — it’s not.

But Amazon continues to do a good job highlighting its unique features, and explaining why someone might want to buy a Kindle in addition to — or even instead of — an iPad.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

