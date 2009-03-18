Kindle Hit By Patent Lawsuit

Another patent lawsuit that left us scratching our heads: Discovery Communications (DSCIA) is suing Amazon (AMZN), claiming the Kindle infringes on a patent Discovery has for DRM on digital books.



We have no idea how to handicap this one: Patent lawsuits are always unpredictable.

Discovery, of course, says they have no plans to seek an injunction against Amazon selling the Kindle. Why kill the golden goose? Instead the company is seeking damages, legal fees, and an ongoing licensing arrangement.

No word on whether Sony (SNE), which limps along in the e-reader market with its own device, will be targeted as well.

