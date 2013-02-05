How To Get $50 Off A New Kindle Fire HD

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon is offering discounts on new 8.9″ Kindle Fire HD tablets when you use the discount code “FIRELOVE” at checkout, we learned via Forbes.Through February 8th you can save $30 on Kindle Fire HD or $50 on Kindle Fire HD with 4G LTE.



These are brand new, non-refurbished tablets, so that’s pretty cool.

Head over to Amazon to pick one up >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.