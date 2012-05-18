HUGE: Amazon Is Selling Kindle Fire's Welcome Screen For $600K

Amazon is shopping a $600,000 package for two months of ad real estate on the Kindle Fire’s welcome screen, according to Ad Age.This is not the first time Amazon has introduced ads as part of the interface for one of its tablet devices; the company introduced a version of the Kindle featuring an ad-rich screensaver last year.



But when Amazon introduced the ad screensavers it was on models priced $25 lower than the non-ad versions.

It’s unclear when Amazon plans to start rolling out the ads, but a new Kindle is expected in July.

For advertisers the concept presents a risky either/or scenario for the success of the ads.

Some are concerned that Amazon’s current Kindle Fire owners would react poorly to a new ad-rich welcome screen on Amazon’s premium tablet.

An unnamed exec told AdAge, “You’re already paying a premium for the product and then having that unexpected ad experience makes for a worse consumer experience.”

On the other hand, if Amazon opts to leave its current Kindle Fire alone and introduces a lower-priced ad version, it’s unclear how big the user base will be.

“It’s kind of an expensive buy to not get a guaranteed audience and measurement,” said another.

