For a $199 tablet, the Kindle Fire is a tremendous tablet. But that doesn’t mean it can stand toe to toe against the iPad. Despite the Fire’s excellent capabilities as a content delivery device, it still falls short when it comes to performing basic tablet functions like e-mail and Web browsing.



Check out what we love and hate about the Kindle Fire in the video below.

