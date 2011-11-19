What's Inside The Kindle Fire?

The wizards at iFixit got their hands on Amazon’s new slate, the Kindle Fire, and did what they do best.



The Kindle Fire has been ripped open, and all its juicy innards revealed. Here’s what they found:

The power input view the Micro USB cable means the Kindle Fire takes a very long time to charge.

But the battery is massive. It takes up most of the space underneath the Fire’s casing.

The processor is made by Texas Instruments. Flash memory comes from Samsung. Most other components come from Texas Instruments.

Photos:

The casing is easily pried open.

Photo: iFixit

The Fire’s battery is massive.

Photo: iFixit

Here are all the components.

Photo: iFixit

