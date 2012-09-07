How The New Kindle Fire HD Stacks Up Against The iPad

Kevin Smith

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just introduced his company’s newest tablet, the Kindle Fire HD.

During the speech, Bezos put up a slide comparing the Apple’s iPad, Google’s Nexus 7, and the new Kindle Fire HD.

We decided to delve deeper into the specs with this handy chart comparing the three tablets. (Click to enlarge!)

kindle fire new vs ipad

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

