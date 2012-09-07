The New Kindle Fires Will Display Ads On Their Lock Screens

Photo: Amazon

The new Kindle Fire tablets will show Amazon’s Special Offers ads when the display is locked, reports The Verge.While this isn’t a new strategy for Amazon (the regular Kindles have come with ads for quite a while), it’s brand-new to the Kindle Fire.



There’s no mention of a way to opt out of the ads. On its e-readers, you can pay the difference between the discounted Special Offers price and the regular price to unsubscribe.

But since Amazon’s new tablets are priced very aggressively, it seems likely that you might just have to learn to live with them.

