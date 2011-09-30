The Kindle Fire Will Get Hacked And Amazon Doesn't Care

Photo: Dylan Love

Given that it’s an Android device, interest in rooting the Kindle Fire is inevitable.But what’s more interesting is Amazon’s attitude toward rooting — they don’t care if you do it or not.



Jon Jenkins, director of Amazon’s Silk browser told PC Magazine that “it’s going to get rooted, and what you do after you root it is up to you.”

Amazon isn’t going to help customers root their tablets, but it seems that it certainly isn’t going to stop them either.

We think this is a welcome change of tone when you consider Apple’s obsessive anti-jailbreaking attitude.

