The Kindle Fire Has Been Hacked!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Kindle Fire has barely been in the wild 24 hours, but a utility called SuperOneClick will help you root your device, reports The Verge.You can download SuperOneClick and find instructions right here.



If you’re unfamiliar, rooting is the Android equivalent of jailbreaking an iPhone. A rooted device can run “unauthorised” apps and bring new functionality to a device.

Code junkies will be glad to know that the Fire’s full source code has been released as well. You can download it here.

Happy hacking!

