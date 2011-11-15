Another Bad Review For The Kindle Fire: Crappy Hardware, Laggy Software

Jeff Bezos

Photo: AP Images

Joshua Topolsky at The Verge has done a deep dive review of the Kindle Fire.While his final score sounds good at 7.5 our of 10, if you read what’s written, it sounds like the product is a 5 out of 10.



He says the hardware design is unoriginal and uninspired. The Silk browser isn’t all that impressive, and it’s pretty laggy overall.

However, here is the biggest warning sign in the review:

“I am confused about a number of decisions here, however. Unlike the PlayBook, iPad, or pretty much any other tablet on the market, the Fire has no hardware volume controls, meaning that you have to go through a series of taps (especially if the device is sleeping) to just change the volume. The Fire also has no “home” button — simply a small, hard-to-find nub along the bottom used for sleeping and waking the device, and powering up and down. That means that Amazon had to create software navigation for getting around the tablet, which would be fine… if the home button wasn’t always disappearing into a hidden menu. Also, I found myself accidentally pressing the power button when I was typing or holding the tablet in certain positions, causing the Fire to think I wanted to shut it down. I’m not sure why it’s located where it’s located, but it seems like a poor choice to me.”

Read the full review at The Verge →

