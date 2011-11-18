The Kindle Fire: Nice Try, Amazon [REVIEW]

When Amazon first announced the Kindle Fire back in September, many, including some on Business Insider, dubbed it as the iPad’s first true competitor.



The Fire has the Amazon brand. It has Amazon’s giant library of video, music, and movies. And it only costs $199.

But is that enough to dethrone the iPad? Probably not. But the Fire is likely to put a dent in Apple’s tablet business and force the company to introduce a cheaper alternative. Keep reading for my full review of the Kindle Fire.

Hardware

The Kindle Fire feels nearly identical to the BlackBerry PlayBook. And that makes sense, considering both devices are rumoured to be manufactured by the same company. It’s a simple, buttonless slate, with a beautiful display tucked in a thick bezel.

The only physical button on the Fire is a tiny power button protruding from the bottom edge, right next to the USB port. I really hate the button’s placement. When reading a book in portrait mode, my finger would constantly brush against it and switch the Fire off. Eventually, I had to start using the tablet upside down so I wouldn’t keep putting it to sleep accidentally.

I’m baffled as to why Amazon decided to exclude a volume rocker on the Fire. Instead of easily pressing an external button to adjust the volume, you’re forced to tap the settings icon at the top of your screen to bring down a menu for adjusting volume and brightness. Even worse, it doesn’t always work perfectly if you have an app open. For example, I was forced to mute Flight Control from the game’s internal settings since I couldn’t access the Kindle Fire’s volume controls. This needs to be fixed.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Another big miss: No home button. This normally wouldn’t be a problem, but Amazon decided not to adapt a permanent control bar on the screen like you see in Honeycomb tablets. That means any time you want to return to go back a screen or navigate to home, you have to tap the centre of the screen so the control bar pops up. Only then can you navigate back. It’s super annoying, and I constantly found myself reaching for a home button that wasn’t there.

Battery Life, Build Quality, And Screen

The Kindle Fire’s screen is gorgeous. It feels small due to the massive bezel, but it still shines. Video looks great, it’s very responsive to touch, and the brightness goes up so high it’ll blind you. Those are all great things, since the Fire is designed for consuming media like streaming movies and graphic novels. If Amazon had decided to punt on the screen like it did with other aspects of the hardware, the Fire would be absolutely worthless.

I’ve been getting a lot of use out of the Fire, so I was really able to put the battery to the test. I kept the brightness mostly turned up, but the tablet was easily able to last all day. I did notice that watching movies on Netflix or Amazon Instant would drain the battery a lot faster than it should have, so I would usually keep it plugged in while watching.

The Kindle Fire itself feels incredible solid and well-built. It’s heavy as hell for such a small device, but it can still be held easily in one hand, just like the Kindle e-Ink readers. Even after extended periods of reading, my arm never got tired.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

But even with just a few minutes of use, the Kindle Fire’s battery gets super hot. It doesn’t matter if you’re watching a movie, reading a book, or playing a game, you’re going to feel it. If the Fire is on, it’s battery is cranking out the heat. Period. It got pretty uncomfortable after a while, to the point where I wish I had a case to insulate my hands.

A Content Device

Although the hardware lags behind the iPad, the Kindle Fire wins when it comes to getting the stuff you want to watch, read, or listen to. Amazon already has an incredible bookstore, subscription service to newspapers and magazines, and a killer library of movies and TV shows.

And it’s all built into the Kindle Fire.

The Fire gives quick access to Amazon’s excellent music store, plus thousands of movies and TV shows for download. Since the Fire is already tied to your Amazon account as soon as you boot it up, there’s no need to enter in your credit card information every time you want to buy something. Just tap and download. If you have a connected TV with Amazon Instant, you can start watching a movie on the Fire and continue later on the big screen. Pretty neat.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

As a bonus, you get a free trial to Amazon Prime with your Kindle Fire. That means you get free two-day shipping when you buy stuff from Amazon, plus free streaming access to thousands of movies and TV shows. If you decide to keep Amazon Prime, it’ll cost you $79 per year. That sounds expensive, but it is cheaper than the $7.99 per month you pay for Netflix. Plus you get the advantage of free shipping from Amazon. No one else can beat that.

If Amazon’s content library isn’t enough for you, both Hulu and Netflix developed great apps for the Kindle Fire. (Netflix redesigned its app for the Fire and other Android tablets this week in time. It’s gorgeous.) Unfortunately, the Netflix app feels a bit glitch. Scrolling through the interface is laggy, and the app doesn’t always respond when you tap a movie you want to watch.

Apps

I was pleasantly surprised when I turned on my Fire and all the apps I had downloaded from Amazon’s Appstore were sitting there in the tablet’s app library. Very cool. All I had to do was tap each one and they synced to my Fire.

But Amazon’s Appstore is far from perfect. While it does offer a free premium app each day, it’s still missing a lot of the basics. No Facebook. No Twitter. No Gmail app. If you want those, you’ll have to work around Amazon’s walled garden and install a third-party store like GetJar.

Even worse, most of Amazon’s apps in the Appstore are optimised for phones, not tablets. That means you get blown up versions of apps that were designed for 4-inch screens, not the Fire’s 7-inch screen.

Either Amazon needs to allow access to Google’s official Android Marketplace, or it needs to do better at convincing developers to submit their stuff to Amazon too.

A tablet just isn’t a tablet without good apps.

It’s Still A Kindle

Along with the “Kindle” brand name comes access to what the original was first known for: Reading. I still prefer reading on my trusty old e-Ink Kindle, but I do enjoy that the Fire now has access to full colour magazines.

When you first turn on your Kindle Fire, all your books are on the device waiting for you. All you have to do is tap them to download directly to your device.

But reading isn’t nearly as pleasurable on the Fire as it is on the e-Ink Kindles. I found myself accidentally turning the page when I touched the edge of the screen. Sometimes it’d skip ahead several pages if I held my thumb on the edge for too long.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Page turns are generally fast, as long as you only flip through one page at a time with a few seconds in between. If you want to quickly skip ahead, the reading app chokes and has to think for a second or two before the page can load. Annoying.

While most magazines in the Kindle Fire newsstand are just images of pages from the original print edition, Conde Nast did a great job at converting its titles to a fully immersive experience. (They’re pretty much the same apps you can get on the iPad.)

The Wired app is almost a direct port from the iPad version. It’s full of video, interactive graphics, and sound that bring the magazine to life. Same goes for other Conde titles like The New Yorker and Self. I can’t wait for other publications to follow suit.

The Silk Browser

Amazon spent a lot of time bragging about its new Silk browser when it announced the Kindle Fire back in September. Silk is supposed to load web pages faster by crunching a lot of the web page on Amazon’s servers. Silk is supposed to predict which link you’re going to click on next and pre-load that page. Silk is supposed to make web pages smaller in size, yet appear to be the same quality as they would in a “normal” browser.

As far as I can tell, Silk fails in every one of those categories.

I noticed almost no difference when using Silk compared to other Android browsers out there. In fact, it performed worse than Honeycomb’s browser. Pages loaded slowly, scrolling was jerky and laggy, and links wouldn’t always go through when you tapped them.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

But the most annoying thing with Silk is the zooming. As an iPad user, I’m used to double tapping to zoom in on a block of text. That feature is built in to Silk too, but it rarely works. Sometimes it would take as many as four tries to get the text to zoom in. It was almost as if the Fire wasn’t recognising touch inputs. I didn’t help that pinching to zoom wasn’t much better. It was extremely laggy, nowhere near as nice as the 1:1 feeling you get with the iPad. (Plus pinching to zoom causes other links on the page to load at random.)

Granted, some of Silk’s problems may get better in the future. As more people use Silk, it learns their browsing habits and aggregates that data to improve the experience for all users. For example, if you visit Business Insider, Silk can predict which link you’re likely to tap next based on what other users have done. Ideally, that means Silk will have that link loaded and ready to go before you even select it.

In the meantime, Silk is a mess.

Should You Buy It?

Despite its many, many flaws, you should keep in mind that the Kindle Fire is a $199 piece of hardware. Is it good enough for that kind of cash? Definitely. There’s not one tablet out there that costs as little as the Fire and can perform as well.

Look at it this way. The $199 Fire can beats out other 7-inch competitors that cost hundreds more: BlackBerry PlayBook ($500), HTC Flyer ($300), Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 ($400)…they all fail in comparison to the Fire.

Does that make the Kindle Fire the best tablet? No. That title still goes to the iPad 2 for now.

But it does mean the Kindle Fire is the best value and provides access to the best content. That’s more than enough to make it worth considering.

