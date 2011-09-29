Huge, Up Close Photos Of Amazon's New Kindle Tablet And Readers

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon’s super-secret mystery tablet, the Kindle Fire is here.And we got to see it at the big press event in NYC.



The bad news: Amazon wouldn’t let anyone play with the Fire or any of the other new Kindles on display. (Boo!)

But we got as close as possible and took a bunch of photos.

