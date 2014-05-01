The Kindle Fire Is Often Overlooked, But It Plays A Big Role In Amazon's Ecosystem Of Products, Media, And Services

Pretty soon, it will no longer make sense to call Amazon an e-commerce company, as it moves deeper into both hardware sales and the media business.

And the Kindle Fire offers an important example of how Amazon is locking users into its ecosystem of products, services, and digital content.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a close look at the Kindle Fire to understand how Amazon uses digital media and other services to earn revenue off of hardware that the company sells at cost.

Here are some of the key takeaways on the Kindle Fire ecosystem:

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on The Amazon Kindle Ecosystem sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.