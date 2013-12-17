Amazon Will Let You Pay For Its New Kindle Fire Tablet Over 9 Months Interest Free

If you wanted to buy a Kindle Fire table, but couldn’t quite scrape up the cash in time for the holidays, you’re in luck.

Amazon is pushing a new deal to get you to make a purchase right now, even if you don’t have the money. The company will let you pay for a new Kindle Fire HDX tablet over a period of nine months, a deal we first spotted on AllThingsD.

If you drop 25% of the purchase price for either the $229, 7-inch Kindle Fire HDX or the $379 8.9-inch option, you can get your new tablet right now while paying the remaining cost in three, 90-day installments. That’s about $US95 up-front for the larger tablet.

Although Amazon won’t charge any interest for the deal, AllThingsD did spot one interesting clause in the fine print. If you fail to pay your installments, the company can “deregister your Kindle Fire HDX device, which will block your ability to access Amazon content.”

Basically, Amazon disable much of the tablet’s functionality until you pay up.

Alongside the incremental payments, Amazon is also launching a sale of Kindle accessories. Starting today through December 23, it’s offering 30% off personalised Kindle covers and skins.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.