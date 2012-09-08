Amazon Will Force Kindle Fire Owners To Look At Full-Screen colour Ads And There's Nothing They Can Do About It*

Photo: YouTube

UPDATE: In direct contradiction to its earlier statement to Engadget, Amazon now tells CNET that customers will not be able to pay to remove ads from the Kindle Fire HD’s lock screen.That means every time you switch on your Kindle Fire, you’re going to see a full-screen ad for an Amazon product or service.



Kindle e-readers also show ads and special offers on their lock screens, but customers have the option to buy a more expensive version of those devices without ads. Kindle Fire HD customers will not have the option to pay more to remove the ads.

EARLIER: Following its announcement of the new Kindle Fire HD tablet, Amazon later confirmed that the device will display ads on its lock screen.

The ads are for Amazon products and services like e-books, movies, and other content. It’s very similar to the way Kindle e-readers show you special offers on the lock screen, but will be much more pervasive (and annoying!) since they’ll be in full colour.

Bummer.

Luckily, Amazon confirmed to Engadget that customers will have an option to remove the ads by paying an extra fee after purchasing the device. Unlike the Kindle e-readers, you won’t be able to pay extra ahead of time to buy an ad-free tablet. Amazon says it’ll announce how much it’ll cost you to remove the ads at a later date.

In the meantime, the 7-inch version of the Kindle Fire HD, which costs $199, ships on Sept. 14. So it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to remove the ads if you get the tablet on day one.





