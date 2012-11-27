VIDEO REVIEW: The Kindle Fire HD 8.9

Amazon’s new Kindle Fire HD comes in two flavours: a 7-inch model and an 8.9-inch model. While the 7-incher has been available for a few months, its big brother just started shipping this month.
Check out our video review of the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 below.
And don’t miss the full written review here.
Produced by Daniel Goodman
