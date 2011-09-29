Kindle Fire: Five Drool Worthy Features

Amazon officially entered the crowded tablet market with Kindle Fire, a light weight, inexpensive and sexy device that is bound to be a hot seller when it debuts November 15.



Although it lacks some of the iPad 2’s features, most notably a camera and microphone, there’s a lot to love about this new gadget that goes far beyond its $199 MSRP. Users will have access to 17 million songs, scores of books and well over 100,000 movies and TV shows. They can also check their email and surf the web.

In fact, this scratches the surface of what Kindle Fire can do.

On that note, here’s a list of things we’re most excited about.

Vivid and scratch resistant touch screen

Just because Kindle Fire costs $300 less than the basic iPad doesn’t mean Amazon skimped on the screen. The tablet’s seven-inch multi-touch display is anti reflective, supports 16 million colours and has 169 pixels per inch.

What does this mean? All your movies, TV shows and books will look phenomenal.

In addition, the Fire’s screen is scratch resistant, at least 30 times harder than plastic, but you’ll want to buy a cover anyway.

Speedy processor that supports multi-tasking

Kindle Fire’s dual core processor lets you stream music while reading a book (we can’t wait for this) and browse the Internet while downloading a video.

In other words, it’ll have no problem running Angry Birds, Cut the Rope and hundreds of games.

Amazon Silk

Instead of using Google Chrome, Amazon custom built its own web browser. Meet Amazon Silk, cloud-accelerated software that helps load pages significantly faster. Even better, it supports Flash.

Free cloud storage

Kindle Fire comes with 8GB of internal memory. Yes, that pales in comparison to the competition, but Amazon partially solves this handicap with cloud storage that gives you a virtual space to store all of your content, which is available to stream at your command.

Amazon Whispersync

Already a hit on the Kindle e-readers, Amazon extended its Whispersync tech to video, letting you watch a movie on TV, pause and then pick up where you left off on Kindle Fire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.