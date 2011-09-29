This Is How You'll Watch Movies On The Kindle Fire

We got to see a full demo of how Amazon Instant will work on the Kindle Fire tablet.



It’s pretty cool. All your movies are stored in the cloud and beam directly to your device. You can also pause a movie and pick up where you left off on any device that has Amazon Instant. (Google TV or Roku, for example.)

We’ll stop there and let the demo explain the rest:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

