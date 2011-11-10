Amazon Increases Kindle Fire Orders For The Second Time

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Everyone seems to want a Kindle Fire, and Amazon is more than happy to help.The company has upped its order of Kindle Fire tablets from 4 million to 5 million, reports DigiTimes.



It had previously upped its order from 3.5 million earlier this year.

We already know that pre-launch demand for the Kindle Fire matches pre-launch demand for the iPad, and Amazon expects that even more people will want its tablet after the launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.