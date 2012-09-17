These Are The First Apps You Need To Download On Your New Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Now that Amazon’s new Kindle Fire is shipping, make sure that you have the best apps to supercharge your experience.The new Kindle sports a lot of improvements over the previous version. Users can now enjoy a crystal clear screen, front facing camera, and fast processor.



Besides making a new tablet, Amazon has also been working on its app selection. The Amazon App Store is filled with thousands of apps.

We sifted through the most popular apps and put together this list.

The best part: all of the apps are free.

HBO Go HBO Go is an excellent way to stay on top of the network's shows and movies. From you Kindle you can watch Game of Thrones, Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and much more. It is easy to use and is very well designed. Price: Free Spotify Spotify is like a music buffet. The app gives you access to millions of songs, on demand. One of Spotify's key features is its ability to stream music. This makes it possible for you to play music live and not worry about it taking up a lot of space on your device's hard drive. Price: Free The Weather Channel The Weather Channel app puts the latest weather conditions straight on your Kindle. It's a useful app and is pretty speedy. Price: Free Evernote Evernote is the essential note taking app. We love how Evernote syncs with all of our devices, including our desktop computer. Evernote is also a great way to keep track of receipts, recipes, and more. Price: Free Speaktoit Assistant Want a little Siri on your Kindle? Check out the Speaktoit Assistant. Speaktoit uses natural language technology to answer questions, find information, launch apps and connect you with various web services, such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, and more. Price: Free Temple Run Temple Run is insanely addictive. The game challenges you endlessly run through a temple, while avoiding obstacles. Temple Run is perfect for when you have some time to kill. Price: Free CNN CNN's app keeps you up to date on breaking news, while on the go. Price: Free Netflix Netflix is a necessity for any tablet. The entertainment hub gives you access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Subscription required. Price: Free Skype Because the Kindle Fire now has a front-facing camera Skype is the perfect companion app. Skype helps you stay connected with friends and family. You can enjoy all of the same features on the app that you're used to, including instant messaging, long distance calls, and more. Price: Free Twitter Stay on top of your tweets with the official Twitter app for Kindle. The Kindle's version of Twitter has the same features like in other tablets. You can tweet, reply, and follow trending topics. Price: Free Don't forget to check out our full review of the Kindle Fire Reviewed! Here's Amazon's New Kindle Fire HD >

