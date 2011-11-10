Amazon's Response To The Nook Tablet: We Have Awesome Apps Too!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon’s Kindle Fire will launch next week with access to several premium streaming content and gaming apps including Netflix, Rhapsody, Pandora, Plants vs. Zombies, and Angry Birds.Amazon partnered with top-tier app developers such as Zynga, Rovio, and EA to make sure the apps are ready to ship when the tablet is available on November 15.



Those apps are just a taste of what Amazon announced today. Click here for a full list.

One app that’s noticeably absent is Hulu. The Kindle Fire’s competition, the Nook Tablet, will have Hulu right out of the box.

