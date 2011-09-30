The Kindle Fire Is Already Amazon's Number One Best Seller In Electronics

Photo: Screenshot

Just over a day since it was announced, Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet is already the best selling electronic product on Amazon.com.And it doesn’t even ship until November 15.



The other Kindles Amazon announced yesterday, including the $79 and Touch versions have rocketed to the top of the best sellers list too.

Right now, the $79 Kindle is the only device that will ship immediately.

