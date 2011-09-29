The Amazon Kindle: Clunky To Sexy In Just 4 Years

Photo: Steve Kovach

If you remember the first generation of the Kindle, then you remember an expensive, clunky white device.That’s a far cry from the sleek, finished look of the Kindle Fire that Amazon unveiled today.



In 4 short years, it seems like the Kindle is all grown up. Let’s see how it got there.

