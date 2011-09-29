The Amazon Kindle: Clunky To Sexy In Just 4 Years

Photo: Steve Kovach
If you remember the first generation of the Kindle, then you remember an expensive, clunky white device.That’s a far cry from the sleek, finished look of the Kindle Fire that Amazon unveiled today.
In 4 short years, it seems like the Kindle is all grown up. Let’s see how it got there.
November 19, 2007: The original Kindle is introduced for $400 and sells out in less than 6 hours. It remains out of stock for 5 months.
February 23, 2009: The Kindle 2 debuts for $359. It features text-to-speech for having the device read out loud and and 2 GB of internal memory. The price slowly dropped to $260 over time.
Kindle DX was announced on May 6, 2009. It introduced PDF support and was the thinnest Kindle yet. Accelerometers allowed for reading in landscape mode.
Kindle DX Graphite debuted on July 1, 2010 for $379. It used an E-Ink display for 50% better contrast ratio.
The next device, unofficially called the Kindle 3, arrived on July 28, 2010. It was far smaller and lighter than previous versions. The price was lowered over time until it hit $139.
Now we're looking at the newest devices, introduced today. The base model is a no-frills device for reading e-books.
And the Kindle Fire is the current jewel in Amazon's crown. It's a $200 wifi device for reading, email, media consumption, and yes, Angry Birds.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.