Photos Of Amazon's New Kindle DX

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos unveiled his company’s new big-screen Kindle DX today.

The Kindle DX will ship this summer for $489, or potentially less, if you live in some parts of the country and sign up for a long-term subscription to the New York Times, Boston Globe, or Washington Post. It’s designed for reading books, newspapers, documents, and textbooks. And unlike the smaller Kindles, it supports widescreen reading, too.

Here's our photo gallery from today's event.

