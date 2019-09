Not quite as entertaining as the “Will It Blend?” series, but Amazon (AMZN) has been subjecting its Kindle e-book readers to a drop test — and publishing the slow-motion videos — since it started the product line. Here’s the latest, where Amazon drops a new, big, sold-out (’til next week) Kindle DX from 30 inches.



