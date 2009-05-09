Kindle DX Already Amazon's No. 2 Best-Selling Gadget

That was quick: Amazon’s (AMZN) new big-screen Kindle DX e-book reader is already its no. 2 best-selling electronic gadget.



The DX is available for pre-order, shipping “this summer.”

The no. 1 best-selling gadget is the smaller Kindle, which has topped Amazon’s electronics list pretty much every day since it went on sale.

Click here to scroll through our Kindle DX photo gallery →

