Kindle Books: Five Picks

Looking for more Kindle books to download this weekend? Here are five of my favourite picks at the moment, a mix of novels and non-fiction.



Lord of the Rings — A long epic like J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is ideal for Kindle. It will keep you occupied for days…

Limitless: A Novel — Originally called The Dark Fields, this is the Kindle book upon which the film Limitless with Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro is based. I won’t post any spoilers here, but the book’s ending differs from the movie’s. Really enjoyable read, especially since I used to live in New York’s financial district — many of the places his character frequents are familiar.

Be — A.C. Ping’s short self-help treatise, Be, is one of the few self-improvement Kindle books I actually enjoyed reading. It’s simple, but not simplistic. (There’s a sequel to Be out called Do, it’s also short and concisely written.)

Chance: A Guide to Gambling, Love, the Stock Market… — Amir D. Aczel’s excellent and thorough primer on probability/chance is definitely one of my favourite non-fiction Kindle books. I own the paperback as well.

The Narrow Road — Billionaire Felix Dennis’ worthwhile follow-up to his prior book about growing your net worth, How To Get Rich. This “brief guide to the getting of money” is a necessity for any committed capitalist’s Kindle book, although if you’ve read his other book, you’ll notice some similar themes and ideas.

— Provided by Outlaw

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.