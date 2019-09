Photo: Gef Tremblay

The Raspberry Pi, a $35 educational computer, ships without a monitor. But an industrious guy named Gef Tremblay hacked his Kindle into a computer display, reports Gizmodo.It works well enough that Tremblay made it his main computing device while travelling around Europe.



