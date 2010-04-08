Amazon Apparently Ditching Exclusive Kindle Sales Strategy: To Sell At Target April 25

Photo: Engadget

Is this Amazon’s first response to Apple’s iPad?Engadget has obtained a picture of a Target inventory handheld listing Amazon’s Kindle. According to Engadget, the Kindle will be in Target starting April 25.



This would be quite a change of strategy for Amazon, which has been the exclusive retailer of its e-book reader since it launched in 2007.

This is smart, because Amazon now has to deal with the fact that the iPad and other e-readers are going to be on display at Best Buy and other stores like Target and Costco. It may not drive sales up significantly, but if the economics work out, it makes sense.

We’ve emailed Amazon to find out if this is legit, but haven’t heard back.

See Also: 10 Things Amazon Must Do To Compete With The Kindle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.