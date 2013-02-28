Don't Update Your Kindle App Or Else Your Entire Library Could Be Deleted

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

If you use a Kindle app (as opposed to a Kindle device) to read your books, updating to the most current version may wipe out your library.Amazon even acknowledges this in the App Store listing for the app.



“Note: There is a known issue with this update. If you are an existing Kindle for iOS user, we recommend you do not install this update at this time.”

TechCrunch calls attention to some nasty user experiences people wrote about in the app’s reviews, such as:

“The update deleted all books from my iPad, and I had to register again, creating a second name for the same iPad. It’s like starting all over again. Now I have to upload over 130 books from the cloud.”

So hold off on that update!

