Kindle App Store Not Happening Soon

Some developers, like Instapaper‘s Marco Arment, have already started making Amazon Kindle-optimised editions of their Web apps. But it seems like the e-book reader’s rudimentary Web browser is as close to the device as third-party developers are going to get for a while. (At least with Amazon’s blessing.)

We spoke to an Amazon (AMZN) Kindle product manager at the company’s Kindle DX launch event earlier this week. He said that while the company is open to feature suggestions, it’s really focused on reading for now — books, newspapers, textbooks, documents, etc.

It didn’t seem like the executive was dismissing the idea of a Kindle App Store forever. There’s plenty of cool apps that could be great for the Kindle. But it’s clearly not one of Amazon’s priorities for the near future.

That makes sense, even as seemingly every gadget company — from BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) to TV set-top box maker Roku — rolls out developer platforms this year.

The Kindle’s hardware, especially the screen, is really only good for reading right now. And the market still needs to grow before the Kindle can compete with the iPhone, BlackBerry, etc. for developers’ attention. For instance, Instapaper‘s Arment tells us that while his Kindle site has a few hundred users, his iPhone app has a few hundred thousand users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.