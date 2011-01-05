Kindle App Coming To Android And Windows Tablets

Following Amazon’s success with Kindle on the iPad, Amazon is releasing a version of the Kindle app for tablets based on Android and Windows as well.

Revamping the Android version of Kindle for tablets is a no-brainer given the number of Android tablets slated to come out in 2011, but the Windows move is a surprising vote of confidence in Microsoft’s tablet strategy.

It’s possible that Amazon has gotten a sneak peek at the next-generation tablet OS that Microsoft is rumoured to be announcing at CES tomorrow. Or maybe this is just a revamp of the existing Windows Kindle app to support smaller touch screens.

Conspicuously absent was any mention of the PlayBook, the upcoming tablet from Research in Motion. But if it takes off, Amazon will probably revamp its BlackBerry version of Kindle for that tablet as well.

Meanwhile, the promised Kindle app for Windows Phone 7, announced in October, is still “coming soon.”

