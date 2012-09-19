Here's Why It's Silly To Opt Out Of Amazon Ads On Your Kindle

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon’s Special Offers is a system that turns Kindle devices into billboards for Amazon products and services by displaying ads on the lock screen. This rubs a lot of people the wrong way.Amazon’s slowly been introducing these ads. At first, you could get Kindle readers at a discount if you bought a version with Special Offers. Now, with its newest Kindle lineup, Special Offers come standard.



And at first, it looked like we’d be forced to see Amazon’s ads. But after some outcry—and some confusion over whether or not you could stop the ads at all—Amazon indicated that for a fee of $15, you can stop the ads from appearing on your Kindle Fire HD.

Personally, I’d rather save the cash and see them. Unobtrusive ads in exchange for a lower price tag? I’m all over it.

Secondly, the ads are for Amazon products. The best reason (if not the only reason) to buy a Kindle Fire HD is because you’re an Amazon fiend like me. Special Offers give you easy access to discounts on ebooks, movies, and items in any other section of the online store. They quite literally make Amazon more useful.

Am I a fool? Feel free to explain it to me in the comments.

