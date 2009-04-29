Kindle Ads Invade NYC Subway

Good news for Amazon: Its Kindle e-book reader is apparently enough of a mainstream device that advertisers — in this case, Kindle jacket maker M-Edge — are willing to advertise it in the NYC Subway. Probably not a bad place to advertise, either. The subway is one of the best use cases for the Kindle. (Though lately we’ve seen more Sony readers than in the past, and haven’t seen a Kindle in at least a few weeks.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.